Vidulum Price Tops $0.0363 (VDL)

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $619,910.24 and approximately $429.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0363 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,010.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00170863 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00289727 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00742815 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.20 or 0.00610705 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00261449 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash1927 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vidulum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space.Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

