Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Now Covered by Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 120.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $18.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

About Vigil Neuroscience

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIGL. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,882,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,318,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.