Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.0% during the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of COST opened at $504.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $529.83 and a 200-day moving average of $520.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $223.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

