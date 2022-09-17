Vigilant Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average of $98.94. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

