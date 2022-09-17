VIMworld (VEED) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

VIMworld (VEED) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VIMworld has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. VIMworld has a total market cap of $12.27 million and $311,707.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.94 or 0.02036405 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00102723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002405 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,032.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

Buying and Selling VIMworld

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

