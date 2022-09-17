Viper Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15,327.00 (VIPER)

Viper Protocol (VIPER) traded up 33.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Viper Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Viper Protocol has traded 78.4% lower against the US dollar. Viper Protocol has a market capitalization of $177,116.16 and $15,327.00 worth of Viper Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.17 or 0.02021982 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00102795 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00826892 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Viper Protocol Coin Profile

Viper Protocol’s total supply is 347,368,275 coins and its circulating supply is 44,269,881 coins. Viper Protocol’s official Twitter account is @VenomDAO.

Buying and Selling Viper Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viper Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viper Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viper Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

