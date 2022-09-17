Viper Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15,327.00 (VIPER)

Viper Protocol (VIPER) traded up 33.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Viper Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Viper Protocol has traded 78.4% lower against the US dollar. Viper Protocol has a market capitalization of $177,116.16 and $15,327.00 worth of Viper Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.17 or 0.02021982 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00102795 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00826892 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Viper Protocol Coin Profile
Viper Protocol’s total supply is 347,368,275 coins and its circulating supply is 44,269,881 coins. Viper Protocol’s official Twitter account is @VenomDAO.
Buying and Selling Viper Protocol
Receive News & Updates for Viper Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viper Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.