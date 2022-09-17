Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an underweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.38.
Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ VIR opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of -0.29. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $58.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,413,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,413,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,741 over the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 287.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 214,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 158,982 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $1,855,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 129.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 82,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 91.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 209,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 100,139 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.