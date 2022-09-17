Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an underweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ VIR opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of -0.29. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 52.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,413,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,413,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,741 over the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 287.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 214,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 158,982 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $1,855,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 129.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 82,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 91.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 209,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 100,139 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

