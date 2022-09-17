Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Wedbush set a $8.00 price target on Virco Mfg. in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. Price Performance

VIRC opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Virco Mfg. by 119.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.