Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Wedbush set a $8.00 price target on Virco Mfg. in a research note on Monday, June 20th.
VIRC opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.
Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.
