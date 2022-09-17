Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Wedbush set a $8.00 target price on Virco Mfg. in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $77.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.98. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

About Virco Mfg.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 875,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Virco Mfg. by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.



Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.



