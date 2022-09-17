Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ) Trading Down 3.3%

Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 2,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 8,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,232 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.79% of Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

