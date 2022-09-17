Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:VSAC opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. Vision Sensing Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

Get Vision Sensing Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vision Sensing Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAC. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $257,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Company Profile

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.