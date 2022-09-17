VITE Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last Week (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, VITE has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One VITE coin can now be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $14.66 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VITE Coin Profile

VITE launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 516,270,789 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs.

VITE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

