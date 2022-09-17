Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,600 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 546,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.1 days.
Vivendi Trading Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:VIVEF opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $13.84.
Vivendi Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivendi (VIVEF)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.