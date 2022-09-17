Vortex Defi (VTX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $330.00

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $5,594.56 and $330.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000406 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00030415 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. The official website for Vortex Defi is staging.vortexdefi.com. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vortex DeFi plans to provide its users access to all leading platforms and protocols from a single web-based user interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

