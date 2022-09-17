Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $3.56 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for $3.56 or 0.00017725 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $85.13 million and $11.53 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,097.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00056971 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00065059 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00077800 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.