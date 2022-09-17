Wagerr (WGR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.59 Million

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Wagerr has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $304.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00091549 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00082930 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00021521 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00031208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00008047 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,014,577 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com.

Wagerr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees.In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

