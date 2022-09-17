Wagerr (WGR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.61 Million

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Wagerr has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $437.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00092100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00079365 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00021760 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00031050 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007976 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

WGR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 244,839,621 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees.In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

