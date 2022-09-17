Waltonchain Market Cap Hits $23.63 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $23.63 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Logarithm (LGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
Waltonchain Coin Profile
WTC is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,861,922 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886,710 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.
Waltonchain Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
