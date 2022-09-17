Waltonchain Price Tops $0.29 (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $23.81 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000176 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Logarithm (LGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,858,149 coins and its circulating supply is 80,882,937 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

