WanSwap Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (WASP)

WanSwap (WASP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One WanSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WanSwap has a market cap of $695,814.32 and $9,595.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WanSwap has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.16 or 0.02514915 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00102709 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002411 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00828348 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About WanSwap
WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,886,235 coins. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WanSwap is https://reddit.com/r/wanswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
WanSwap Coin Trading
