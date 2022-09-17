Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,400 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 229,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 127.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDPSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Warehouses De Pauw from €39.00 ($39.80) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Warehouses De Pauw to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Warehouses De Pauw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Warehouses De Pauw from €43.00 ($43.88) to €34.50 ($35.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Get Warehouses De Pauw alerts:

Warehouses De Pauw Stock Performance

Shares of WDPSF opened at $33.65 on Friday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93.

Warehouses De Pauw Company Profile

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.