Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $1.18

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.22. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $2.10 in a report on Friday.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of -0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterdrop

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $102.33 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Waterdrop stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waterdrop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.