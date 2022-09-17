WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Shares Down 4.2%

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.13. 44,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 124,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
The stock has a market cap of $21.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.
WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 35.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%.
WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.
