WebDollar (WEBD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $8,244.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dash Green (DASHG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lung Protocol (L2P) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WebDollar Coin Profile
WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,670,292,871 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar.
