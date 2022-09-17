WeOwn Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $458.00 (CHX)

WeOwn (CHX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. WeOwn has a total market capitalization of $311,401.39 and $458.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WeOwn has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WeOwn Coin Profile

CHX is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official website for WeOwn is weown.com. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket.

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeOwn using one of the exchanges listed above.

