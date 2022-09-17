WhaleRoom (WHL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. WhaleRoom has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhaleRoom has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhaleRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhaleRoom Profile

WHL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhaleRoom

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhaleRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhaleRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

