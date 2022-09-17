Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,693,900 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 1,294,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,234.8 days.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
Shares of Wharf Real Estate Investment stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69.
About Wharf Real Estate Investment
