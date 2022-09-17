Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,693,900 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 1,294,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,234.8 days.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Wharf Real Estate Investment stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69.

About Wharf Real Estate Investment

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

