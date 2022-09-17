Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.60

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
WIX opened at GBX 128.90 ($1.56) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £334.67 million and a P/E ratio of 560.43. Wickes Group has a 1-year low of GBX 111.10 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 253.80 ($3.07). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 136.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
In other Wickes Group news, insider David Wood purchased 58,523 shares of Wickes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £99,489.10 ($120,213.99).
Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.
