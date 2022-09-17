Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.60

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Wickes Group Stock Performance

WIX opened at GBX 128.90 ($1.56) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £334.67 million and a P/E ratio of 560.43. Wickes Group has a 1-year low of GBX 111.10 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 253.80 ($3.07). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 136.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Wickes Group

In other Wickes Group news, insider David Wood purchased 58,523 shares of Wickes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £99,489.10 ($120,213.99).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Wickes Group

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 330 ($3.99).

(Get Rating)

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.