WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at National Bank Financial

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WildBrain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.90.

WildBrain Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of WLDBF stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

