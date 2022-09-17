WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 59.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WILD. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cormark cut their target price on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:WILD opened at C$2.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.30. WildBrain has a 12-month low of C$2.17 and a 12-month high of C$4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$380.84 million and a P/E ratio of 22.00.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

