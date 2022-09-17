Wing Finance (WING) One Day Volume Hits $9.58 Million

Wing Finance (WING) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for $10.25 or 0.00050915 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $29.06 million and $9.58 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,835,977 coins. The official website for Wing Finance is wing.finance. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi.During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate.”

