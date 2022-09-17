Wings (WINGS) Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges

Wings (WINGS) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Wings has a total market capitalization of $386,851.73 and $6.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wings has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Wings coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,082.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00065080 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00078245 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Wings Profile

WINGS is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wings Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. Telegram | Reddit | Wiki Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

