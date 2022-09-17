WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVW) Short Interest Down 18.8% in August

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WinVest Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of WINVW opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07. WinVest Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WinVest Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WinVest Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 845,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

