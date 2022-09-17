WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Short Interest Up 29.1% in August

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,790,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 6,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 893,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments Price Performance

WETF opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $728.53 million, a PE ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 1.51. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.17.

WisdomTree Investments Announces Dividend

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.68 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.02%.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Investments

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 41.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.