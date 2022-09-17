Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WOLF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Wolfspeed from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wolfspeed from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.06.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Wolfspeed stock opened at $120.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.06 and its 200 day moving average is $79.80. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $58.07 and a 1-year high of $142.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Insider Activity

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.34 per share, with a total value of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 622.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 201,074 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 180,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 131,375 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter worth approximately $6,345,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 109.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 84,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 44,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

