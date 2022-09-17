Woodcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $32,158.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00008775 BTC on exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.11 million and $32,158.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LOGOS (LOG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011680 BTC.

Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032866 BTC.

Cream (CRM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nemesis Wealth Projects BSC (NMS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nemesis (NMS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lizus Payment (LIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BashCoin (BASHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Skeincoin (SKC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

