Woonkly Power (WOOP) Price Reaches $0.0314 on Top Exchanges

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, Woonkly Power has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Woonkly Power has a market cap of $4.92 million and $424,406.00 worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woonkly Power coin can now be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Woonkly Power Coin Profile

Woonkly Power was first traded on November 24th, 2020. Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Woonkly Power’s official website is welcome.woonkly.com/en.

Buying and Selling Woonkly Power

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

