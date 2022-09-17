WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 16,792 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.