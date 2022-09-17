Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Short Interest Up 22.3% in August

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,858,200 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 10,513,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,762.3 days.
Wynn Macau Stock Performance
Shares of WYNMF opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.01.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
