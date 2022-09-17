XMax (XMX) Reaches Market Cap of $541,458.26

XMax (XMX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One XMax coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a market cap of $541,458.26 and $151,056.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XMax Coin Profile

XMax’s launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,792,881,608 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XMax Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

