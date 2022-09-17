XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il Acquires 24,293 Shares of Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 24,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $434,601.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,773,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,732,924.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

XOMA Price Performance

XOMA stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.10 million, a PE ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 0.95. XOMA Co. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $32.08.

Get XOMA alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in XOMA by 20.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in XOMA by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in XOMA by 254.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in XOMA by 71.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOMA Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of XOMA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

(Get Rating)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.