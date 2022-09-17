XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Short Interest Up 23.5% in August

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,200 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 294,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

XOMA Price Performance

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $206.12 million, a PE ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 0.95. XOMA has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $32.08.

Insider Transactions at XOMA

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 25,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $746,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,822 shares in the company, valued at $352,768.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James R. Neal sold 25,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $746,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,768.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 24,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $434,601.77. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,773,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,732,924.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOMA

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in XOMA by 55.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in XOMA by 254.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in XOMA in the second quarter valued at about $731,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in XOMA by 20.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in XOMA by 81.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of XOMA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

