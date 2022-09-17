XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Short Interest Up 23.5% in August

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,200 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 294,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.
XOMA Price Performance
NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $206.12 million, a PE ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 0.95. XOMA has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $32.08.
Insider Transactions at XOMA
In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 25,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $746,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,822 shares in the company, valued at $352,768.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James R. Neal sold 25,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $746,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,768.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 24,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $434,601.77. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,773,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,732,924.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOMA
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of XOMA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
About XOMA
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.
