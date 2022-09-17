XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 26,441 Shares

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 26,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $456,107.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,571,338 shares in the company, valued at $27,105,580.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

XOMA Trading Up 0.1 %

XOMAO stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. XOMA Co. has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25.

XOMA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

