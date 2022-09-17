XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Short Interest Update

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Several research firms have weighed in on XPEL. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on XPEL to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
XPEL stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 2.02. XPEL has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $87.01.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPEL during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in XPEL by 118.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XPEL during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in XPEL during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in XPEL during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.
