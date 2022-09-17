XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Short Interest Update

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPEL. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on XPEL to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

XPEL stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 2.02. XPEL has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $87.01.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 61,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $4,991,755.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,400,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,471,147.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Barry Wood sold 742 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $62,335.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Adams sold 61,619 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $4,991,755.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,400,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,471,147.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,269,068 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPEL during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in XPEL by 118.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XPEL during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in XPEL during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in XPEL during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

