Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Xperi Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. Xperi has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $20.72.

Xperi Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its holdings in Xperi by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 243,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Xperi by 47.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 35,550 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 170.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

