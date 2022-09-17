Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Xperi Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:XPER opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. Xperi has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $20.72.
Xperi Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
XPER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About Xperi
Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.
