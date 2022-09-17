Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Xperi has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $20.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Xperi by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 243,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Xperi by 47.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 35,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi by 170.1% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

