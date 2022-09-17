Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $930.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.74. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $26.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 12.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

