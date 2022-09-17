Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.
Xponential Fitness Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $930.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.74. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $26.90.
Xponential Fitness Company Profile
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
