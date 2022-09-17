xRhodium Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last Week (XRC)

xRhodium (XRC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001162 BTC on exchanges. xRhodium has a total market cap of $289,344.25 and $49.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About xRhodium

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 2nd, 2017. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. The official website for xRhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for xRhodium is https://reddit.com/r/xrhodium_xrc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xRhodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xRhodium is a crypto commodity. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. xRhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce xRhodium's use case.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

