XSGD Price Tops $0.72 on Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00003608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $55.40 million and approximately $166,651.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XSGD alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 334.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,134.53 or 1.01397302 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00101429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00833913 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 92,717,320 coins and its circulating supply is 77,316,694 coins. XSGD’s official website is xfers.com/sg/stablecoin. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.