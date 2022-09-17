xWIN Finance Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.16 Million (XWIN)

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, xWIN Finance has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. xWIN Finance has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $352,644.00 worth of xWIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xWIN Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00003065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

xWIN Finance Profile

xWIN Finance (XWIN) is a coin. It launched on February 14th, 2021. xWIN Finance’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,120,664 coins. xWIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xWIN Finance is xwin.finance/#.

xWIN Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xWin is a fund management platform built using Binance Smart Chain that helps investors to invest in ETF-like vault, stake on various liquidity pools and farm to get rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xWIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xWIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xWIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

